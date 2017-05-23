Former director and teacher charged with theft from Sunrise Academy, Hilliard schools

A former administrator and a former teacher at the Sunrise Academy in Hilliard are charged with theft, accused of fraudulently pocketing tens of thousands of dollars from the Islamic charter school and from Hilliard City School District. Leah V. Mohiuddin, 55, of Marysville, the former director at Sunrise Academy, made her first appearance Wednesday in Franklin County Municipal Court on felony counts of theft by deception, forgery, tampering with records and theft.

