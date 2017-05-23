Former director and teacher charged w...

Former director and teacher charged with theft from Sunrise Academy, Hilliard schools

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A former administrator and a former teacher at the Sunrise Academy in Hilliard are charged with theft, accused of fraudulently pocketing tens of thousands of dollars from the Islamic charter school and from Hilliard City School District. Leah V. Mohiuddin, 55, of Marysville, the former director at Sunrise Academy, made her first appearance Wednesday in Franklin County Municipal Court on felony counts of theft by deception, forgery, tampering with records and theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marysville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Drugs Do To Your Face May 21 Animal Patrol 1
Alpha containers May 21 Tam 1
Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09) May 21 Skankophobe 24
Lime build up from water May 12 Capt Bart 3
for.. umm (Jun '13) Apr 30 Guest 3
Lez be honest (Mar '16) Apr 30 Guest 2
Bible Baptist Church Apr 30 Guest 2
See all Marysville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marysville Forum Now

Marysville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marysville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Marysville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,444 • Total comments across all topics: 281,270,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC