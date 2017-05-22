A Stray Pit Bull Who Was Going to be ...

A Stray Pit Bull Who Was Going to be Put Down Just Became a Police Dog.. Bottle Up The Crazy

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

A few months ago, a stray pit bull wound up at an animal shelter in Marysville, Ohio. The staff named him Leonard and they wanted to find him a home .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marysville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Drugs Do To Your Face Sun Animal Patrol 1
Alpha containers Sun Tam 1
Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09) Sun Skankophobe 24
Lime build up from water May 12 Capt Bart 3
for.. umm (Jun '13) Apr 30 Guest 3
Lez be honest (Mar '16) Apr 30 Guest 2
Bible Baptist Church Apr 30 Guest 2
See all Marysville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marysville Forum Now

Marysville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marysville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Marysville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,164 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC