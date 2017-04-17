Wordly Wise 3000 4th Edition and Wordly Wise i3000 , Available in...

April 18, 2017 - EPS Instruction and Intervention, a division of School Specialty , today announced that Wordly Wise 3000 A 4th Edition and Wordly Wise i 3000a , are now available for pre-order for the 2017-2018 school year. The Wordly Wise 3000A programs provide engaging, direct academic vocabulary instruction to develop the critical link between vocabulary and reading comprehension.

