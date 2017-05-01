U.S. core capital goods orders, shipm...

U.S. core capital goods orders, shipments increase in March

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Reuters

Honda Motor Co's Acura NSX luxury sports car is seen in assemble line at the company's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, U.S., November 11, 2016. New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods rose less than expected in March, but a second straight monthly increase in shipments suggested business investment accelerated in the first quarter amid a recovering energy sector.

Marysville, OH

