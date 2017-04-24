OSBA honors Dorothy Pelanda with 2017 Lawyer-Legislator Award
At a meeting of the Ohio State Bar Association's Council of Delegates, State Representative Dorothy Pelanda was honored with the OSBA Lawyer-Legislator Distinguished Service Award for 2017. The OSBA established the award in 2014 to recognize Ohio lawyers who also provide exceptional service as Ohio legislators.a "Representative Pelanda's work in the Ohio House has been a tremendous benefit to her constituents, to the state of Ohio, and to the entire legal profession," OSBA President Ronald Kopp said.
