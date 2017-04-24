OSBA honors Dorothy Pelanda with 2017...

OSBA honors Dorothy Pelanda with 2017 Lawyer-Legislator Award

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Ohio Lawyer

At a meeting of the Ohio State Bar Association's Council of Delegates, State Representative Dorothy Pelanda was honored with the OSBA Lawyer-Legislator Distinguished Service Award for 2017. The OSBA established the award in 2014 to recognize Ohio lawyers who also provide exceptional service as Ohio legislators.a "Representative Pelanda's work in the Ohio House has been a tremendous benefit to her constituents, to the state of Ohio, and to the entire legal profession," OSBA President Ronald Kopp said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio Lawyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marysville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ban Narcan Apr 23 I Am Right 2
Kathryn Burton Apr 22 Cindi 1
Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09) Apr 14 Bill Payer 20
3 Cars covered in black cloth car covers on 33 Mar '17 Marysville kid 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Mar '17 Big B 8
Speeders in the ville Mar '17 Bill 3
Election Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10) Mar '17 State pharrt 7
See all Marysville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marysville Forum Now

Marysville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marysville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Marysville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,629,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC