Honda to invest $124M for wind tunnel...

Honda to invest $124M for wind tunnel at center in Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

MARYSVILLE, Ohio - Honda says it will invest $124 million to establish a wind tunnel facility at a research center in Ohio.A statement from the president of Honda R&D Americas Inc. says the new facility at the Transportation Research Center will be integral to the company's aerodynamic and aeroacoustic research and development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marysville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ban Narcan Sun I Am Right 2
Kathryn Burton Apr 22 Cindi 1
Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09) Apr 14 Bill Payer 20
3 Cars covered in black cloth car covers on 33 Mar 27 Marysville kid 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Mar 26 Big B 8
Speeders in the ville Mar '17 Bill 3
Election Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10) Mar '17 State pharrt 7
See all Marysville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marysville Forum Now

Marysville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marysville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Marysville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,617 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC