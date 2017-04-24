Honda to invest $124M for wind tunnel at center in Ohio
MARYSVILLE, Ohio - Honda says it will invest $124 million to establish a wind tunnel facility at a research center in Ohio.A statement from the president of Honda R&D Americas Inc. says the new facility at the Transportation Research Center will be integral to the company's aerodynamic and aeroacoustic research and development.
Marysville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ban Narcan
|Sun
|I Am Right
|2
|Kathryn Burton
|Apr 22
|Cindi
|1
|Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09)
|Apr 14
|Bill Payer
|20
|3 Cars covered in black cloth car covers on 33
|Mar 27
|Marysville kid
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Mar 26
|Big B
|8
|Speeders in the ville
|Mar '17
|Bill
|3
|Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|State pharrt
|7
