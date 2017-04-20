Honda To Build $124 Million Advanced ...

Honda To Build $124 Million Advanced Wind Tunnel In Ohio USA

MARYSVILLE, OH Apr 20, 2017; Honda today announced a new investment of $124 million to establish a multifunctional aeroacoustic wind tunnel facility to advance vehicle innovation and enhance the world-class testing facilities at the Transportation Research Center , in East Liberty, Ohio. The groundbreaking is slated for the late summer of 2017.

