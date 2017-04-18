Day care faces uncertain future in di...

Day care faces uncertain future in dispute with Union County Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A dispute between two preschool programs, both operating under one roof and serving families with critical needs, has led to a standoff that may threaten one of the programs if it isn't resolved by the courts. The World of Wonders day care and preschool has operated in half of a building in Marysville for 22 years, paying no rent, but making repairs and upgrades tailored to its needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marysville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ban Narcan 6 hr I Am Right 2
Kathryn Burton Sat Cindi 1
Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09) Apr 14 Bill Payer 20
3 Cars covered in black cloth car covers on 33 Mar 27 Marysville kid 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Mar 26 Big B 8
Speeders in the ville Mar '17 Bill 3
Election Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10) Mar '17 State pharrt 7
See all Marysville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marysville Forum Now

Marysville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marysville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Marysville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,396 • Total comments across all topics: 280,511,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC