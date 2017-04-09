Auto review: Acura unveils a powerful...

Auto review: Acura unveils a powerful reboot

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Acura likes to boast that its powerful, precise NSX is “the only supercar designed, developed and manufactured in the U.S.” With no apologies to Chevrolet's Corvette, Ford's Mustang GT or Dodge's Charger, Challenger or Viper, the Acura folks say their second-generation NSX, new for 2017, combines classic sports car sensibilities with cutting-edge car technology to create an entirely unique driving experience. Assembled at Acura's high-performance plant in Marysville, Ohio, the NSX chassis uses a space-age combination of ultra-high-strength steel and very lightweight aluminum, married to a largely aluminum body, driven by a hybrid drivetrain with a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V-6 engine and three direct-drive electric motors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marysville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
for.. umm (Jun '13) Sun Guest 3
Lez be honest (Mar '16) Sun Guest 2
Bible Baptist Church Sun Guest 2
Ban Narcan Apr 23 I Am Right 2
Kathryn Burton Apr 22 Cindi 1
Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09) Apr 14 Bill Payer 20
3 Cars covered in black cloth car covers on 33 Mar '17 Marysville kid 1
See all Marysville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marysville Forum Now

Marysville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marysville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Marysville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC