West Central to present addiction program

The Family Program department at West Central Community Correctional Facility in Marysville is presenting two programs related to the disease of addiction. "Understanding Addiction and Empowering the Family" will be presented from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 3. "The Dangers of Enabling: How to Stop" will be presented from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 24. Both presentations are free and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.