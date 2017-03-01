State Rep. Pelanda to run for Ohio Secretary of State
State Rep. Dorothy Pelanda today announced her candidacy to run in two years for secretary of state - Ohio's top elections official and keeper of business records. "Voter fraud is a threat to our democratic process, and as I've traveled the state this year many people across the state have expressed concern about it in Ohio," she said in a campaign-style video released to announce her candidacy.
