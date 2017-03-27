You didn't build that. But you helped.
People end up paying a lot just for the badge on a luxury vehicle or sports car. How much would they pay for the privilege of sticking it on the vehicle? The starting price is about $2,700 under Acura's new NSX Insider Experience, an exclusive backstage-tour program for owners and buyers of the hybrid supercar.
Marysville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Cars covered in black cloth car covers on 33
|13 hr
|Marysville kid
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Sun
|Big B
|8
|Speeders in the ville
|Mar 23
|Bill
|3
|Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|State pharrt
|7
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|Lime build up from water
|Mar 16
|Big Jim
|2
|Does he Still Love Me (Jul '10)
|Mar 15
|your loss
|2
