Service dog aids paramedic with PTSD, anxiety

Friday Feb 10 Read more: EMS1.com

MARYSVILLE, Ohio - In an effort to quell his PTSD and anxiety, a paramedic was recently matched with a service dog. Paramedic John Minich, 23, suffers from PTSD and anxiety he developed from handling difficult calls, many of which included fatal vehicle crashes and pediatric patient deaths.

