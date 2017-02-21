Service dog aids paramedic with PTSD, anxiety
MARYSVILLE, Ohio - In an effort to quell his PTSD and anxiety, a paramedic was recently matched with a service dog. Paramedic John Minich, 23, suffers from PTSD and anxiety he developed from handling difficult calls, many of which included fatal vehicle crashes and pediatric patient deaths.
