Commissioners recognize Dale McNeal of London Recovery Project for fighting addiction
Dale McNeal, president of the London Recovery Project, was given a plaque by Madison County Commissioners on Tuesday for his passion for promoting recovery efforts throughout the county. From left: Commissioner David Dhume; McNeal; Gary Perry; Jean Perry, director; Kathy Jenkins; Matt Miller; Patrick Nichols; and Commissioner David Hunter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
Marysville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lime build up from water
|Sun
|Concerned
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Sun
|VeryLesbianFriendly
|7
|Gay friendly bars in Marysville? (Apr '10)
|Sun
|VeryLesbianFriendly
|35
|North Lewisburg residents to see utility increa... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Concerned
|21
|City of Marysville does not support small busin...
|Feb 22
|Billy
|2
|East to be used as school again
|Feb 7
|walks like duck
|1
|Union County Board of DD
|Feb 7
|walks like duck
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marysville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC