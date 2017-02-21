Battle expected over annexation request from Jerome to Dublin
Union County Commissioner Gary Lee discusses the annexation petition and paperwork on the conference table in front of him with a touch of weariness in his voice. It's only 116 acres that three property owners are asking the county to switch from Jerome Township to the city of Dublin, but Lee said it is prime real estate.
Marysville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Marysville does not support small busin...
|Wed
|Billy
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb 19
|No Smoke Dope
|6
|East to be used as school again
|Feb 7
|walks like duck
|1
|Union County Board of DD
|Feb 7
|walks like duck
|2
|HAM associate survey
|Feb 7
|walks like duck
|3
|What happened to the Marysville Goodwill store? (Jan '11)
|Feb 7
|walks like duck
|14
|Speeders in the ville
|Feb 5
|Lucky
|1
