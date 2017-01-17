[Video] Acura NSX Originals features each and every customer
The Acura NSX is of course one of the most anticipated supercars, especially for fans of the previous installments - and the company decided each owner should get a bespoke experience. For this new ownership experience, Acura has decided that each NSX owner should get a customer video that depicts the car's exact specifications.
Marysville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tonya Barton (Nov '15)
|Jan 2
|Tobias Kitchen
|9
|Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|john glenn HATER
|47
|Union County Board of DD
|Dec '16
|Bob_Rob
|1
|Angela Bays (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Eddie
|5
|Trump Protesters Infected by Oscar-Mayer Virus!!!
|Nov '16
|osu
|2
|2017 Acura NSX
|Nov '16
|Proud of the NSX ...
|2
|Any changes at MPL (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Simone
|47
