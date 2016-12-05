Program connects safety forces and ch...

Program connects safety forces and children

Monday Dec 5

While community relations with police officers might be strained in some areas of the country, in Marysville, police and firefighters have teamed up with the schools to get children to view first responders in a positive light. Marysville Exempted Village School District guidance counselor Mary Ann Conley said Navin Elementary School began a mentoring program with the Marysville Fire Department three years ago.

