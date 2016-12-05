Marysville teens charged with rape of 13-year-old girl
Three Marysville teenagers have been charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl during the early morning Sept. 25. Two of the boys are 15 and 14 years old and were arrested by a Union County Sheriff's Office deputy Nov. 28 at Marysville High School, said Scott Stackhouse, an assistant principal at the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Week Community News.
Add your comments below
Marysville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|john glenn HATER
|47
|Union County Board of DD
|Dec 12
|Bob_Rob
|1
|Angela Bays (Mar '13)
|Dec 1
|Eddie
|5
|Trump Protesters Infected by Oscar-Mayer Virus!!!
|Nov '16
|osu
|2
|2017 Acura NSX
|Nov '16
|Proud of the NSX ...
|2
|Any changes at MPL (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Simone
|47
|Marcus Williams accident on 36
|Nov '16
|Seen in paper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marysville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC