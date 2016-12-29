Marysville: Police, deputies investig...

Marysville: Police, deputies investigate credit-card crimes

Dec 29, 2016 Read more: This Week Community News

Marysville police officers and Union County Sheriff's Office deputies recently investigated several reports of credit- card fraud and theft of credit-card information. At 1:49 p.m. Dec. 21, a business in the 800 block of Delaware Avenue in Marysville reported someone attempted to use stolen credit card information.

