Marysville: Police, deputies investigate credit-card crimes
Marysville police officers and Union County Sheriff's Office deputies recently investigated several reports of credit- card fraud and theft of credit-card information. At 1:49 p.m. Dec. 21, a business in the 800 block of Delaware Avenue in Marysville reported someone attempted to use stolen credit card information.
Marysville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HAM associate survey
|Tue
|Line Rat
|2
|A thread for Yahmez to talk about himself (May '09)
|Tue
|Swinging Sam
|55
|Bible Baptist Church
|Jan 22
|Truther
|1
|Tonya Barton (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Tobias Kitchen
|9
|Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|john glenn HATER
|47
|Union County Board of DD
|Dec '16
|Bob_Rob
|1
|Angela Bays (Mar '13)
|Dec '16
|Eddie
|5
