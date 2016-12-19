Marysville: Fires believed to be related

Marysville police and the Marysville Fire Department are investigating two suspicious fires in dumpsters that were reported five minutes apart Dec. 10. According to Marysville Division of Police incident reports, the first fire was reported at 12:18 a.m. in a dumpster at a business on North Main Street. At 12:23 a.m. the second fire was reported in a dumpster at a business on East Fifth Street.

