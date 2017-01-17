Marysville: Fake deputy attempts to scam money from resident
The Union County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam in which a caller tries to obtain money by representing himself as a deputy. At 4:43 p.m. Dec. 17 a resident in the 7400 block of McKitrick Road reported fraudulent calls in which the caller said he was a sheriff's office deputy and demanded money.
