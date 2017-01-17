Marysville: Fake deputy attempts to s...

Marysville: Fake deputy attempts to scam money from resident

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: This Week Community News

The Union County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam in which a caller tries to obtain money by representing himself as a deputy. At 4:43 p.m. Dec. 17 a resident in the 7400 block of McKitrick Road reported fraudulent calls in which the caller said he was a sheriff's office deputy and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Week Community News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marysville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tonya Barton (Nov '15) Jan 2 Tobias Kitchen 9
Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12) Dec '16 john glenn HATER 47
Union County Board of DD Dec '16 Bob_Rob 1
Angela Bays (Mar '13) Dec '16 Eddie 5
Trump Protesters Infected by Oscar-Mayer Virus!!! Nov '16 osu 2
News 2017 Acura NSX Nov '16 Proud of the NSX ... 2
Any changes at MPL (Nov '15) Nov '16 Simone 47
See all Marysville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marysville Forum Now

Marysville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marysville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Marysville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,857 • Total comments across all topics: 278,103,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC