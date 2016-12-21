Area driver killed in head-on crash on Route 33; roadway closed for several hours
An area driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Route 33 in Union County Wednesday afternoon around 2:45. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports that Kimberly Mintier, 40, of Marysville, was driving a 2008 Jeep Compass eastbound on 33 east of Route 42 when she crossed the median and collided head-on with a westbound 1996 International semi operated by Jerry Weaver, 67, of Thornville.
