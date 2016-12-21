Short Report: 2017 Acura TLX
My neighbors across the street are the proud and happy owners of a three-year-old Honda Accord in Obsidian Blue Pearl. When my kids came home from school after Acura dropped off the TLX, draped in the essentially identical hue of Fathom Blue Pearl, they gleefully exclaimed, "We have the same car as our neighbors!" Acura might not be so gleeful to hear this, as the company maintains that the Accord and the TLX are not the same salad with different dressing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Marysville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|john glenn HATER
|47
|Union County Board of DD
|Dec 12
|Bob_Rob
|1
|Angela Bays (Mar '13)
|Dec 1
|Eddie
|5
|Trump Protesters Infected by Oscar-Mayer Virus!!!
|Nov '16
|osu
|2
|2017 Acura NSX
|Nov '16
|Proud of the NSX ...
|2
|Any changes at MPL (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Simone
|47
|Marcus Williams accident on 36
|Nov '16
|Seen in paper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marysville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC