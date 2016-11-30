Kasich hopes to transform Rt. 33 into 'smart road'
Standing in front of a "driverless" semi-truck and the section of Rt. 33 it soon traversed, Kasich announced a planned $15 million state investment this afternoon to create a "smart mobility corridor."
