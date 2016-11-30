3 Marysville teens charged with raping 13-year-old
Two of the boys are 15 and 14 and were arrested by a Union County deputy Monday at Marysville High School, said Assistant Principal Scott Stackhouse. Authorities would not release the names of the boys because they are juveniles, though their names and charges are public record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marysville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|john glenn HATER
|47
|Union County Board of DD
|Dec 12
|Bob_Rob
|1
|Angela Bays (Mar '13)
|Dec 1
|Eddie
|5
|Trump Protesters Infected by Oscar-Mayer Virus!!!
|Nov '16
|osu
|2
|2017 Acura NSX
|Nov '16
|Proud of the NSX ...
|2
|Any changes at MPL (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Simone
|47
|Marcus Williams accident on 36
|Nov '16
|Seen in paper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marysville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC