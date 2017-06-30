7-week-old baby found dead in van

A 7-week-old infant was found dead Sunday night after apparently being left in a van for about eight hours. A family member found the baby dead in a rear-facing car seat in the vehicle, which was parked at the family member's home in Mary Esther, Okaloosa County Sheriff's Department said.

