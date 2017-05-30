The force is with them

At the Hilton Sandestin hotel - a galaxy not so far, far away - a Mary Esther couple tied the knot in a surprise "Star Wars"-themed wedding that would make even the dark side believe in true love. Gary Sellers, a registered nurse at Bay Medical in Panama City, and his now-wife Selenia, a licensed optician, were childhood sweethearts who reconnected in 2010 and got engaged about a year ago.

