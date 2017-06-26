Suspect claims victim attacked with k...

Suspect claims victim attacked with knife, pot and hammer

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

MARY ESTHER – A 27-year-old man who complained he was attacked with a knife, a pot and a hammer was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mary Esther Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dustin the low life Adkins Sun KKK 1
Where the weed? Jun 21 Josh911 1
Bare it all on the beach?? Jun 19 Swinging fun 2
Swinger lifestyle clubs in area? Jun 19 Swinging fun 1
Christopher Bos Jun 15 Invisibleme 1
robert eric burkes (Oct '07) Feb '17 You wish you knew 28
News County stays the course on backyard chicken ban (Aug '14) Apr '16 Karma2 16
See all Mary Esther Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mary Esther Forum Now

Mary Esther Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mary Esther Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Mary Esther, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,053 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC