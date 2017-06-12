Raw sewage spills into Mary Esther cr...

Raw sewage spills into Mary Esther creek after lightning strike Updated at

About 80,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Silver Sands Creek after a lightning strike damaged the control panel at a wastewater treatment plant, city officials said.

