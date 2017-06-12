Raw sewage spills into Mary Esther creek after lightning strike Updated at
About 80,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Silver Sands Creek after a lightning strike damaged the control panel at a wastewater treatment plant, city officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mary Esther Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08)
|May 30
|In the know
|14
|Need a hook up!
|May 27
|Lexluther
|4
|Bare it all on the beach??
|May '17
|Tmack24
|1
|Niceville, FL Middle School Addie R Lewis
|May '17
|jackiet75
|1
|girls
|Apr '17
|yoo
|1
|looking to move to Destin can you help.
|Apr '17
|Uknow
|7
|robert eric burkes (Oct '07)
|Feb '17
|You wish you knew
|28
Find what you want!
Search Mary Esther Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC