Child to deputy: a Daddy bit Mommya Posted at

MARY ESTHER – A 33-year-old man who allegedly bit his wife in front of his children was charged with aggravated battery.
Mary Esther Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dustin the low life Adkins
|Jun 25
|KKK
|1
|Where the weed?
|Jun 21
|Josh911
|1
|Bare it all on the beach??
|Jun 19
|Swinging fun
|2
|Swinger lifestyle clubs in area?
|Jun 19
|Swinging fun
|1
|Christopher Bos
|Jun 15
|Invisibleme
|1
|robert eric burkes (Oct '07)
|Feb '17
|You wish you knew
|28
|County stays the course on backyard chicken ban (Aug '14)
|Apr '16
|Karma2
|16
