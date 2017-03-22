SRSO searching for teen considered armed and dangerous Updated at
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a Mary Esther teenager who is considered armed and dangerous. According to a SRSO news release, the department currently is trying to locate 19-year-old Tristan Junus Turner, who is 6-foot-4 and 184 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
