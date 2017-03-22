SRSO searching for teen considered armed and dangerous Updated at

SRSO searching for teen considered ar...

SRSO searching for teen considered armed and dangerous

Saturday Mar 18

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a Mary Esther teenager who is considered armed and dangerous. According to a SRSO news release, the department currently is trying to locate 19-year-old Tristan Junus Turner, who is 6-foot-4 and 184 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Mary Esther, FL

