Mary Esther man charged with attempted murder
According to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies formally charged Jonalbert Figueroa Vidal, 20, on Monday with the attempted murder of William Michael Johnson and attempted robbery with a firearm.
