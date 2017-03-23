Councilman focused on improving Lovejoy Road community
Shortly after being elected to the City Council on March 14, Nic Allegretto said one the goals of his first four-year term is to improve parts of the Lovejoy Road community, which has often dealt with crime and has various deteriorated residential and commercial properties.
