Search continues for hit-and-run driver

Search continues for hit-and-run driver

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

The Florida Highway Patrol hopes the public can help lead troopers to a driver who hit a Mary Esther man Jan. 30 and then drove away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mary Esther Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alfredo cristy automotive link Feb 3 Ltown 1
News Florida man drunk-dials cops, says dog ate hear... Jan 31 Phyllis Schlafly ... 2
News Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15) Jan 29 Gramps 3
Need a hook up! Jan 25 Datboi 2
New Okaloosa County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 25 Mike 4
News Three arrested after meth lab found (Apr '14) Jan 25 Jeffstewart 6
Stop The Seminole County School Rezone. We need... Jan 19 Don schoolrezonecom 1
See all Mary Esther Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mary Esther Forum Now

Mary Esther Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mary Esther Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mary Esther, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,718 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC