Police Blotter: Driver: Junk in trunk...

Police Blotter: Driver: Junk in trunk belongs to friend

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

An 18-year-old Mary Esther man driving with burned-out tail lights was pulled over Dec. 12 by a Niceville Police Department officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mary Esther Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need a hook up! Dec 25 Lookn 1
2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16) Dec 23 where I go 2
News Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08) Dec 8 IrulanCorrino99 11
robert eric burkes (Oct '07) Dec 5 Anon 27
Is Les Fritz dead? (Jul '09) Nov '16 Shelia 10
Oil and foam seeping from the ground....help us! (Jul '10) Nov '16 GoturBack 49
News Back to prison for Mary Hill (Aug '06) Nov '16 L Mac 214
See all Mary Esther Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mary Esther Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Okaloosa County was issued at January 02 at 9:53PM EST

Mary Esther Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mary Esther Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mary Esther, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,892 • Total comments across all topics: 277,558,534

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC