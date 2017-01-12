Mary Esther woman seriously injured in S.R. 85 crash
A Mary Esther woman is hospitalized in serious condition following a crash that involved three vehicles and a bus on State Road 85 near Antioch Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
