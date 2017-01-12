Following roads to be affected by construction
Drivers will encounter traffic variations on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. U.S. 98 parade in Fort Walton Beach - A section of U.S. 98 eastbound in Fort Walton Beach will be closed to traffic from 8-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King Parade.
Mary Esther Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aids alert
|Jan 6
|Liberals4sale
|1
|Need a hook up!
|Dec 25
|Lookn
|1
|2 bedroom condo?? (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|where I go
|2
|Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|IrulanCorrino99
|11
|robert eric burkes (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|Anon
|27
|Is Les Fritz dead? (Jul '09)
|Nov '16
|Shelia
|10
|Oil and foam seeping from the ground....help us! (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|GoturBack
|49
