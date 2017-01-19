Dunn wins $49M contract to renovate Air Force clinic in Florida
JE Dunn Construction has been awarded a $49.2 million contract to renovate a medical clinic for the U.S. Air Force at Hurlburt Field in Mary Esther, Fla.
