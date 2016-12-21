County's trash customers could pay mo...

County's trash customers could pay more in new year

Next year, Okaloosa County residents who are customers of Waste Management could start having their trash picked up once a week instead of twice a week while paying almost $5 more per month for their overall waste-removal service.

