Tornado, waterspout spin through Emer...

Tornado, waterspout spin through Emerald Coast

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Walton Sun

A tornado zipped across portions of two counties about noon, leaving no reported damage, while winds related to a waterspout downed trees and damaged buildings in Mary Esther an hour earlier.  “This wasn't one of those thin, ethereal-looking things you see in the summertime,” Mark Wool, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Tallahassee Office, said of the actual tornado. “This looked pretty big, and its radar signature indicated it had a tight, strong circulation.” The storm that spawned the tornado originated over the Gulf of Mexico, where meteorologists had been tracking it for about 45 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mary Esther Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor offering 'chelation therapy' has office ... (Apr '08) Dec 8 IrulanCorrino99 11
robert eric burkes (Oct '07) Dec 5 Anon 27
Is Les Fritz dead? (Jul '09) Nov 28 Shelia 10
Oil and foam seeping from the ground....help us! (Jul '10) Nov 23 GoturBack 49
News Back to prison for Mary Hill (Aug '06) Nov '16 L Mac 214
CDL A training schools in FWB? (Dec '11) Nov '16 username 6
Where can an under-25 rent a condo in FWB? Nov '16 Dubbya 2
See all Mary Esther Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mary Esther Forum Now

Mary Esther Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mary Esther Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Mary Esther, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,474 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,763

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC