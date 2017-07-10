Turner succeeds Scott as city emergency management coordinator
John Turner, who has worked for the Martinsville Fire Department for nine years, was promoted to that job effective July 1. He succeeds Robert Scott, who took a similar job with a private industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why They Left: Listening to Those Who Have Left... (May '12)
|Jul 3
|Barmsweb
|48
|How many of the 10 commandments have you broken? (Feb '12)
|Jul 2
|Barmsweb
|151
|Johnny Robertson, when were you baptized? (Apr '15)
|Jun 29
|Sig Fife
|20
|Looking
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|1
|i want to be Christian.can i ? (May '15)
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|10
|Pan Handling falls under the First Amendment
|Jun 20
|Pan Handler
|1
|the church of Christ insider discussion boards (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Democrappy ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Martinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC