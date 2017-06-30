Martinsville man enters Alford pleas in child pornography case
On Friday in Martinsville Circuit Court, a man entered Alford pleas to four counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of distributing child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why They Left: Listening to Those Who Have Left... (May '12)
|Mon
|Barmsweb
|48
|How many of the 10 commandments have you broken? (Feb '12)
|Jul 2
|Barmsweb
|151
|Johnny Robertson, when were you baptized? (Apr '15)
|Jun 29
|Sig Fife
|20
|Looking
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|1
|i want to be Christian.can i ? (May '15)
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|10
|Pan Handling falls under the First Amendment
|Jun 20
|Pan Handler
|1
|the church of Christ insider discussion boards (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Democrappy ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Martinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC