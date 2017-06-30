Community weighs in on NCI's future
Some people were missing from the crowd at a public meeting held by the New College Institute Thursday night to discuss its academic programs and future plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why They Left: Listening to Those Who Have Left... (May '12)
|Mon
|Barmsweb
|48
|How many of the 10 commandments have you broken? (Feb '12)
|Jul 2
|Barmsweb
|151
|Johnny Robertson, when were you baptized? (Apr '15)
|Jun 29
|Sig Fife
|20
|Looking
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|1
|i want to be Christian.can i ? (May '15)
|Jun 29
|Captain Hotdog
|10
|Pan Handling falls under the First Amendment
|Jun 20
|Pan Handler
|1
|the church of Christ insider discussion boards (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Democrappy ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Martinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC