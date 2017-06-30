Cities and counties can now apply to ...

Cities and counties can now apply to run "harm reduction" programs

Should state taxpayers cover the cost of providing needles to drug addicts? Earlier this year, the Virginia General Assembly said yes to that question, approving a bill that lets 55 cities and counties operate what state officials are calling "comprehensive harm reduction programs."

