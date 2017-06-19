Spencer man pleads guilty to soliciting a child online
Judge David V. Williams sentenced Arthur James Rowe Jr., 21, to 10 years in prison, with one year and eight months to serve and eight years and four months suspended on conditions including indefinite probation and 20 years of good behavior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pan Handling falls under the First Amendment
|Tue
|Pan Handler
|1
|How many of the 10 commandments have you broken? (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|William
|147
|i want to be Christian.can i ? (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Barnsweb
|9
|Why They Left: Listening to Those Who Have Left... (May '12)
|Apr '17
|James A Farmer
|45
|the church of Christ insider discussion boards (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Democrappy ...
|12
|dr.joel smithers (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|YEPP
|4
|Is there anything to do here??? Bored.....
|Jan '17
|ATTheWizard85
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC