Organization gives toolboxes to veterans

Organization gives toolboxes to veterans

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

Before bringing in a handful of wounded veterans to fill their own toolboxes, representatives from the organizations that collaborated for the event shared a message about the reality faced by many military men and women. “They plan their whole lives to serve their country, and then something happens and they can't anymore,” said Patrick Fleming, an aftercare chaplain with Operation Heal Our Patriots, a division of Samaritan's Purse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How many of the 10 commandments have you broken? (Feb '12) Apr '17 William 147
i want to be Christian.can i ? (May '15) Apr '17 Barnsweb 9
Why They Left: Listening to Those Who Have Left... (May '12) Apr '17 James A Farmer 45
the church of Christ insider discussion boards (Aug '10) Mar '17 Democrappy ... 12
dr.joel smithers (Sep '16) Feb '17 YEPP 4
Is there anything to do here??? Bored..... Jan '17 ATTheWizard85 1
Church of Christ rules and principles (Apr '13) Dec '16 Credal Drone 305
See all Martinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsville Forum Now

Martinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Martinsville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,805 • Total comments across all topics: 281,661,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC