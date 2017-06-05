More Student News for June 2017
Editor's note: This month, we have a second edition of student news, due to the sheer number of kids who graduated, received scholarships or in some other way were honored in May Kristopher Luckett was awarded the Good Citizenship/American History medal and certificate from the Colonel George Waller chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How many of the 10 commandments have you broken? (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|William
|147
|i want to be Christian.can i ? (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Barnsweb
|9
|Why They Left: Listening to Those Who Have Left... (May '12)
|Apr '17
|James A Farmer
|45
|the church of Christ insider discussion boards (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Democrappy ...
|12
|dr.joel smithers (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|YEPP
|4
|Is there anything to do here??? Bored.....
|Jan '17
|ATTheWizard85
|1
|Church of Christ rules and principles (Apr '13)
|Dec '16
|Credal Drone
|305
