Court Roundup: Retired officer pleads...

Court Roundup: Retired officer pleads guilty to drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A retired Martinsville correctional officer pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court on Wednesday to four drug charges, as part of a deal with the prosecution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How many of the 10 commandments have you broken? (Feb '12) Apr '17 William 147
i want to be Christian.can i ? (May '15) Apr '17 Barnsweb 9
Why They Left: Listening to Those Who Have Left... (May '12) Apr '17 James A Farmer 45
the church of Christ insider discussion boards (Aug '10) Mar '17 Democrappy ... 12
dr.joel smithers (Sep '16) Feb '17 YEPP 4
Is there anything to do here??? Bored..... Jan '17 ATTheWizard85 1
Church of Christ rules and principles (Apr '13) Dec '16 Credal Drone 305
See all Martinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsville Forum Now

Martinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Dakota
 

Martinsville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,625,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC