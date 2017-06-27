Council set to discuss zoning proposals, school board candidates
Six candidates for two seats up for grabs on the Martinsville School Board are to be interviewed privately when the City Council meets Tuesday night.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pan Handling falls under the First Amendment
|Jun 20
|Pan Handler
|1
|How many of the 10 commandments have you broken? (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|William
|147
|i want to be Christian.can i ? (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Barnsweb
|9
|Why They Left: Listening to Those Who Have Left... (May '12)
|Apr '17
|James A Farmer
|45
|the church of Christ insider discussion boards (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Democrappy ...
|12
|dr.joel smithers (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|YEPP
|4
|Is there anything to do here??? Bored.....
|Jan '17
|ATTheWizard85
|1
