ValleyStar gives $20,000 to aide sick children

ValleyStar Credit Union held its 22nd annual golf tournament at Chatmoss Country Club in Martinsville on April 27. The tournament benefited Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Southwest Virginia and raised $20,000 through sponsorships and team entries. "It's an honor for us to be able to make this donation to such a worthwhile organization in our area," said Delbert Lee Morgan, President and CEO of ValleyStar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Franklin News-Post.